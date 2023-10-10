James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 380 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,503. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $233.93 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

