James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JHML traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 189,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,579. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $754.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.