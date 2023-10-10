Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92,573.68

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.28 million and $92,573.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013436 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,152.57 or 1.00151618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

