John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92,202 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.