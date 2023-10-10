John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Reasons to Climb Aboard the Carnival Stock Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.