Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,414,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average of $162.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

