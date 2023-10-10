Joystick (JOY) One Day Volume Reaches $15.16

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

