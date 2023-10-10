Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,740

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,710 ($20.93) to GBX 1,740 ($21.30) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
