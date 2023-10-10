KlayUniverse Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $326,681.24 and $509.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.00593966 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

