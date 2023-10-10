KOK Price Hits $0.0071 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, KOK has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $528,368.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.96 or 1.00022873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00698448 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $532,234.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

