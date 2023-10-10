KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €54.80 ($57.68) and last traded at €54.80 ($57.68). Approximately 9,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.60 ($56.42).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.84 and its 200 day moving average is €56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

