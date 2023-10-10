Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

HYLS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 188,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

