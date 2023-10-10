Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 198,844 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 506,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 148,114 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 503,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 297,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 116,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 579,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,832. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

