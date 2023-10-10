Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 68,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,098. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

