Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. The Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 850,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

