Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.74

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

