Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $109.24 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $109.24 million and $8.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001977 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001214 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001485 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003414 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001767 BTC.
Lisk Profile
LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Lisk
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
