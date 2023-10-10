Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $18.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,030,028 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,997,309.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0032274 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $221.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
