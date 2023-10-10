Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $18.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,030,028 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,997,309.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0032274 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $221.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

