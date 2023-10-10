Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $176.06 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.63 billion and $176.06 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.83 or 0.00231715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,748,352 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

