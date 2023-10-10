Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.71. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

