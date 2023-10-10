MagnetGold (MTG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.78 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $59.78 million and approximately $1,334.75 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

