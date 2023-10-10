Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,262,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,140. The company has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.