MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $52.54 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $52.54 million and $923,431.92 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $11.57 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015496 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,097.19 or 1.00113785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.66189762 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $1,478,045.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

