MetisDAO Price Tops $11.59 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.59 or 0.00042191 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $52.61 million and $996,303.85 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.66189762 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $1,478,045.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

