MiL.k (MLK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.88 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and $3.53 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,475,748 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

