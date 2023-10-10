MobileCoin (MOB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $608,165.28

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $34.41 million and approximately $608,165.28 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official message board is medium.com/mobilecoin. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileCoin is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed for fast, secure transactions on mobile devices. It was founded in 2017 by Josh Goldbard and Shane Glynn and is based in San Francisco. The MobileCoin protocol was open-sourced in 2020 and the network went live in December of the same year. It can be used to send and receive funds through the MobileCoin network and was recently integrated into the Signal encrypted communications app. To use MobileCoin, you need a MobileCoin wallet and MOB token, which can be purchased on their website. The MobileCoin network uses the Stellar Consensus Protocol and has 250 million MOB tokens, with more than 50% available for purchase on their website.”

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

