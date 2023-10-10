Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 1,853,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,986. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.