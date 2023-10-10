Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.54 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $137.71 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00034632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,035,844 coins and its circulating supply is 753,687,101 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

