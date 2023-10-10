Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Tops $139.78 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $139.78 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00034777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003103 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,087,999,906 coins and its circulating supply is 753,634,691 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

