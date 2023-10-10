Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Major Shareholder Stanley Morgan Sells 135 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MS traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 6,220,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,044. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

