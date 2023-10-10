MovieBloc One Day Volume Tops $19.36 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $52.26 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,805,372,888 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
