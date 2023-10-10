Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday.

MLLGF remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

