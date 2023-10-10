Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.53.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.55 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 197,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.89. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.4014523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.