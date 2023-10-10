Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.07. 263,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 258,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

