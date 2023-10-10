Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.07. 263,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 258,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on MRAAY
Murata Manufacturing Price Performance
Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
About Murata Manufacturing
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Murata Manufacturing
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.