Nano (XNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Nano has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $83.29 million and $1.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,448.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00231648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.40 or 0.00773827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00558174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00054484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00122332 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

