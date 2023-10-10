nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,520 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 337 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $10,325.68.

nCino Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 632,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,700,000 after acquiring an additional 634,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 290,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

