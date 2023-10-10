NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $27.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 978,890,134 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 978,487,567 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.03848708 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $42,752,496.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

