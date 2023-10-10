NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 2,081 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 29,550.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE NXDT traded up 0.05 on Tuesday, reaching 8.35. 99,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.55. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 7.98 and a 12 month high of 14.42.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
