NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 2,081 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 29,550.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NXDT traded up 0.05 on Tuesday, reaching 8.35. 99,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.55. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 7.98 and a 12 month high of 14.42.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

