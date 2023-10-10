NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,364.73 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.