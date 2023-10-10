Nicola T. Allais Sells 6,154 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $170,404.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,449.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 1,086,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,322. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 405,282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

