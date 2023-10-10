NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,453. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

