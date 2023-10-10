Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.86

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.