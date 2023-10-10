Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 3,072 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $156.72. 706,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,970. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

