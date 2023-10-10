Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

