Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

