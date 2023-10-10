Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares in the company, valued at $728,114.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $233,073.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,114.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

