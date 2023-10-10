Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE JPC opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

