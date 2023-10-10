Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE JPC opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Reasons to Climb Aboard the Carnival Stock Pullback
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Unstoppable Value Stocks You Did Not Expect
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Oil is Surging: 3 stocks You Need to be in Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.