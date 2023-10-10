Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

