Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
