Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

NIM opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

