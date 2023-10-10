Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $262.34 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04006345 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $8,672,015.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

