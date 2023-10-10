OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $61.72 million and $7.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00034591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.